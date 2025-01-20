'Adopt, don't buy’: RAK shelter to host snow party for over 1,000 abandoned pets

The RAK Animal Welfare Centre is gearing up for a Snow Party, with over 1,000 pets to partake in a day of festive fun on January 25. The event aims at promoting the importance of adopting pets rather than purchasing them from shops or breeders, highlighting the shelter's commitment to animal welfare.

Lana Karim, the head of community wildlife services at the RAK Animal Welfare Centre, shared her excitement about the upcoming event. “We’re thrilled to host this unique Snow Party, a way to connect the community with our shelter animals while emphasizing that adoption is the way to go,” she said.

“This event is not just about having fun; it’s about changing perceptions and encouraging responsible pet ownership.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Snow Party, from 3pm to 9pm, will feature a winter wonderland atmosphere created by snow machines, transforming the shelter into a magical snowy retreat.

“It’s designed to be a fun day out for families, whether they have pets or not. Those without dogs can take our shelter dogs for a day of fun in the dog park,” Lana explained. This interaction not only provides joy for the pets but also helps prospective adopters see the personalities of the animals in a more relaxed environment.

Lana also pointed out the emotional significance of this event: “Some of our pets have been here for years, with a few waiting for their forever homes for as long as six years. It’s heartbreaking, and we hope events like this will help them find loving families.”

Attendees can also enjoy a variety of food and pet accessory vendors, all while learning about the shelter's mission to raise awareness about pet adoption. “We want people to come, have fun, and learn about the importance of helping animals in need. Our goal is to show that shelters are a viable option for pet ownership,” Lana added. She emphasized that many animals in shelters are waiting for loving homes, and events like this can make a significant impact.

While the event is free, the shelter encourages attendees to bring donations such as blankets, towels, and dog leashes. “Every little bit helps, and we appreciate the community’s support,” she noted. These donations will go a long way in ensuring the comfort and care of the shelter animals.

Reflecting on past initiatives, Lana highlighted the success of previous events, like the annual pool party. “We’ve seen increased awareness about pet adoption in the UAE. Many attendees who previously bought pets are now choosing to adopt,” she shared. This shift in mindset is crucial for reducing the number of abandoned animals and fostering a culture of compassion toward pets. In addition to the Snow Party, the RAK Animal Welfare Centre runs several other initiatives aimed at promoting animal welfare. One such initiative is the Dog Day Out program, which allows people to take shelter dogs for outings, whether for a hike or a simple car ride. “It gives our dogs a break from the shelter environment and helps them socialize,” Lana explained. The shelter also has a Cat Wellness Program that focuses on caring for community cats, providing feeding stations, and ensuring they are neutered and vaccinated. “Our aim is to educate the public about responsible pet ownership and the importance of spaying and neutering,” Lana emphasised. ALSO READ: UAE: Looking for a pet? Hundreds of rescued dogs in need of forever homes, say centres UAE: More pets abandoned on streets, shelters as summer peaks; experts raise concern