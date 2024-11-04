Accident on Dubai-Al Ain road; motorists to expect delays

Dubai Police alerted residents of a traffic accident on Dubai-Al Ain road on Monday.

As per the authority, the incident has taken place near the exit leading to Emirates Road.

Police warned motorists of expected traffic in the area due to the obstruction. Drivers have been advised to drive carefully and use alternate routes if possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Google Maps shows expected delays on the route, with orange and red markings indicating slow-moving traffic.

The maps indicate the accident to have taken place some distance after Zayed University and on the route towards Outlet Mall.