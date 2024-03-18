Abu Dhabi’s most expensive penthouse just got sold for Dh137 million

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 12:16 PM

A three-bedroom beachfront penthouse on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi has sold for Dh137 million, setting a new record for the most expensive apartment sale in the emirate. The penthouse at Nobu Residences has been built and sold by real estate developer Aldar.

The sale also sets a new benchmark for price per square metre, at more than Dh96,000 per sqm.

The milestone transaction follows the recent sale of a four-bed duplex sky villa at the same development for Dh130 million.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, group CEO at Aldar, said the record transaction sets a new benchmark for residential property in Abu Dhabi.

“Year on year, we are seeing healthy increases in both the volume and value of homes purchased, driven by supportive government policies and initiatives that have increased the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi as a place where people want to live and see a real opportunity for investment. We expect this trend to continue as we bring some of the UAE’s most luxurious lifestyle concepts to life on Saadiyat Island and across Abu Dhabi’s prime locations.”

Meanwhile, Rashed Al Omaira, acting director general at Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, said the new record reaffirms the emirate's solid growth as a preferred place to live, work, and invest. "By steadily expanding new horizons, our mission remains to develop outstanding residential projects that incorporate the unique and diverse cultural ambiance of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, concurrently positioning it as an exceptional destination at the heart of the real estate market worldwide for living and investment,” he said.

Completion by Q2 of 2027

Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi integrates Nobu’s Japanese design and hospitality with contemporary luxuries. It is at a walking distance of Saadiyat Grove and Mamsha Al Saadiyat, offering a waterfront promenade with more than 60,000sqm of premium shopping, dining, and hospitality experiences.

The Dh137 million penthouse covers an entire floor with a private elevator and boasts of an expansive terrace accompanied by a private pool framed by the iconic Guggenheim Museum and the serene Grove Boulevard.

