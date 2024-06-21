Abu Dhabi: Vehicle inspection centre in Al Ain closed for a day

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 5:02 PM

Falaj Hazza Technical Inspection Center in Abu Dhabi's Al Ain City will be closed for maintenance for a day, on June 22. The Tarish Center and the Number Plate Factory in Al Ain City will also remain closed during the period.

The announcement was made by the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police in coordination with Adnoc Distribution Company on Friday.