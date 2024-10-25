Abu Dhabi: Trespassers fined Dh165,000 for damaging critical nature reserves

Photo: File

A number of individuals were fined Dh165,000 in Abu Dhabi for trespassing on a nature reserve and damaging critical animal habitats, the authorities said on Friday.

The Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi (EAD) said it detected the violation in one of its protected areas in Al Wathba. These individuals were found to have entered the sanctuaries without a permit.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Wathba is a huge swathe of land that is home to some of the emirate's prized natural treasures. Part of it, the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, hosts thousands of flamingoes during autumn and spring — in addition to several species that permanently reside in the area. Fossil dunes from around 120,000 years ago were also found in this protected area.

"Preserving the biodiversity and natural heritage of the emirate is a shared responsibility," the EAD said.

"Let us all adhere to environmental laws and contribute to safeguarding our natural resources for future generations. Together, we can work towards a better environment."