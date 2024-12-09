Abu Dhabi to unveil new urban plan as population, GDP set to double by 2040

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Abu Dhabi is working on a new urban plan as its population is expected to double by 2040, a senior official said on Monday.

While speaking during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, said the capital is trying to create a blueprint which would complement economic development, and technological innovation and also look at all the other aspects such community developments.

“By 2040, we are anticipating the population and GDP of Abu Dhabi will double. To have all of this, we need to have a great livability programme to attract people,” he said.

“For us to attract people to work, live and thrive in Abu Dhabi, we have to create a proper environment around it through connectivity, using technology and social aspects such as community engagement,” Al Shorafa said on the first day of the four-day forum being held at Abu Dhabi Global Markets.

Official figures showed that Abu Dhabi’s population reached 3.8 million last year, an increase of 83 per cent since 2011.

Under the previous urban plan, Al Shorafa Abu Dhabi’s current population was expected to reach 2030.

“We are 6 years behind because we didn’t anticipate the influx of people,” he said.

The UAE, overall, witnessed a massive influx of investors and professionals in the post-pandemic period as the largest emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw their population reaching all time high

Al Shorafa added that urban plan 2040 will be unveiled in 3 to 4 weeks.

Abu Dhabi is also the UAE’s largest emirate in terms of geographical area with over 67 per cent. “We are creating an urban plan based on our economic strategy. We have to look at all the regions of Abu Dhabi.”

Investing Dh450 billion Al Shorafa is confident in providing a complete livability programme to residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi as they are working with all the stakeholders – government and non-government entities – to ensure the best quality of life. "We have to work with non-government entities like e& and Etihad Aviation Group as well. It is important to work with those stakeholders to create the right environment for the people. The private sector is an important contributor to livability. As a government, we are trying to make it much easier for the private sector to be part of not only the development of ideas but also part of the investment and return in the development of the infrastructure," he added. "In the next 5 to 10 years, Abu Dhabi will have over Dh450 billion worth of infrastructure projects like road networks, transportation, hospitals, and schools. Abu Dhabi can afford to develop itself, but we are making the private sector part of this development," said the chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.