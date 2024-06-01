Abu Dhabi: Some residents to pay higher fees from July 1 for basic health insurance plan

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 12:41 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 1:45 PM

Some Daman health insurance holders will have to pay higher premiums and co-payments for some services starting July 1. Coverage, however, shall be expanded to include top-tier health facilities in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Friday.

For Emirati-sponsored domestic helpers under the age of 60, the premium for basic health insurance has been increased from Dh600 to Dh750. The basic plan for other categories has also been adjusted, according to the announcement. Other details on premiums, however, are yet to be confirmed.

Some co-payments will increase, too. Currently, basic plan users don't have to pay standard extra fees for in-patient services and one-day procedures — unless they go beyond the insurance coverage, a customer service executive said via Daman's hotline.

Once the change takes place, however, those subscribed to the basic policy would need to shoulder a Dh200 fee for each in-patient service and one-day procedure — capped at Dh500 per year.

For diagnostic services and laboratory tests, those in this category are currently paying only Dh10, on top of the Dh20 co-payment for physical consultation, the Daman staff member said.

With the adjustment, a 20 per cent co-payment shall apply on these tests — with a maximum of Dh50 per visit.

Medication coverage is Dh1,500 per year, with a 30 per cent co-payment fee.

Access to world-class hospitals

These fee increases come as the National Health Insurance – Daman expands the basic plan coverage to include top-tier facilities.

