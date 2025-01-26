Abu Dhabi schools rush to revamp canteen menus after junk food ban; parents relieved

File photo: AFP

Following Abu Dhabi’s decision to ban junk food and enforce strict regulations on healthy eating in school canteens, institutions across the emirate are taking swift measures to comply.

The move, aimed at prioritising student health and well-being, is already sparking significant changes in menus, operations, and food education. While parents said they were relieved to hear the news, expressing how the decision would make it easier to fix their children’s eating habits, not all students seemed to agree.

Commitment to healthier menus

At Maplewood Canadian International School (MCIS), action is underway to revamp its canteen offerings.

“Our canteen staff is currently reviewing and revising our menu to remove unhealthy items and incorporate healthier options. We aim to have significant changes in place within the coming weeks, with a full transition completed by the start of the next academic year,” Ahmed El-Sedawy, Chairman of the Parents Council, said.

The school is introducing a menu overhaul, removing processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Items such as sugary drinks, chips, chocolates, and candies are being replaced with healthier alternatives like fresh fruit platters, vegetable sticks with hummus, whole-wheat sandwiches, and salads.

Additionally, MCIS plans to implement portion control and establish an allergy management system to ensure safe and nutritious meals for all students. Educational sessions are also being conducted to raise awareness among students about healthy eating habits.

“We have communicated the new guidelines to parents and encourage their support in providing healthy snacks and meals for their children,” he added. “We are conducting educational sessions for students to promote healthy eating habits and raise awareness about the importance of good nutrition.”

Rapid implementation

Ajyal International School has already begun making adjustments to its food offerings.

“Our priority is to ensure student health and well-being, so we are implementing changes immediately; we aim to have all adjustments in place within the next two weeks” said Baria Abu Zein, a member of the Board of Governors.

The school has been revising menus to feature fresh fruits, whole-grain snacks, and low-sugar beverages, as well as partnering with suppliers to source approved food items. The school is also training canteen staff to prepare and serve food that adheres to the new nutritional guidelines. Clear allergen labelling and record-keeping will be introduced soon, she added.

“Previously, we offered a variety of snacks, including sandwiches, pastries, juices, and some packaged items. While many of these options were balanced, we acknowledge the need to align more closely with the new health regulations.”

Public schools leading the charge

Some public schools in Abu Dhabi are already ahead of the curve. Bushra Ahmad, a teacher at Hamdan bin Zayed School, revealed that the institution has been offering exclusively healthy meals since the start of the academic year.

“Last year we used to sell fatayer (pastries), but this year, everything is completely healthy,” she said.

The school has implemented an innovative monitoring system to ensure compliance. Each classroom is equipped with a barcode that teachers can scan if they notice a student eating prohibited food.

“The barcode leads to an automated form where we record the student’s details so the school can contact their parents,” Ahmad explained.

Meals are prepared with healthy ingredients such as white rice and vegetables, and each dish includes a calorie sticker to promote transparency. Additionally, motivational initiatives, such as recognising the “best-looking healthy breakfast” brought from home, have encouraged parents to actively participate in the new regulations.

“We did not expect the high level of commitment we’re seeing from parents and students.”

Parents are relieved

“I wish they would implement this decision today, before tomorrow,” said Shahd Mardini, mother of two.

She said she often argues with her son Farouq, a fourth-grader, over his eating habits at school. “He comes to me and says I don’t want to eat the (healthy) food you pack for me to school; I want to buy from the canteen like my friends."

Her son's school canteen sells milk shakes, waffles, doughnuts and fried burger sandwiches. “He says I can’t keep saying ‘no’ to his requests and that it is unfair.”

“I used to send salads with him, but he doesn’t like it much, so, I try to make him interesting sandwiches by adding turkey to the cucumber and cheese. I also send fruits and yoghurt.

“I believe there should not be a school canteen at all,” she added.

"For instance, I don't struggle with my younger son Fahd, KG1, because they don't have access to school canteens at that age; they only start at fourth grade. Fahd. a KG1 student in school However, once the new decision is implemented and he sees that only healthy options are available at the school, "he will start to understand how healthy eating is much better; but when there is a contradiction between what the school and the house offers, it is very hard to convince them at a young age," she added. Rawan Fawaz, mother of three, said she struggles with her youngest boy the most. "He doesn't like the food I send with him and insists on buying the 'Zinger' chicken sandwich from the school's canteen; he also keeps nagging that he wants me to send fried nuggets and crispy chicken like his friends," she explained. However, her eldest son Hassan Zarouq, an eleventh grader, thinks otherwise. "I think it's an amazing idea to remove all junk foods and unhealthy items; it helps keep everyone healthy." He said it won't affect his eating habits because he already prefers to take healthy snacks to school with him. "I usually take two sandwiches with cucumber, and if I were to buy something from the canteen, I buy a hot meal." On the contrary, Ali Al Dhanhani and his classmate Mansour Al Jouri, both eleven-graders, said they were disappointed to hear of the new policy. "I like to eat fatayer for breakfast, and rice with meat and salsa for lunch; if they ban fatayer, they will ruin my favourite snack," said Al Dhanhani. "It may influence some students to shift towards healthy eating, but I believe many will sneak in junk food anyway."