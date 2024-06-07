Abu Dhabi restaurant shut down over insects found in kitchen, poor hygiene

Photo: Instagram / Adafsa

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:05 PM

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi — Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant — was ordered closed over violations of food safety standards, authorities said on Friday.

Insects were found in the eatery's food preparation area, and poor general hygiene was observed. Poor ventilation was also an issue, according to an advisory issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant was found to have violated regulations repeatedly, Adafsa said.

The authority confirmed that the lockdown order would remain in place until all food safety problems were corrected. All other requirements should also be met.