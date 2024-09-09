Abu Dhabi received over 70 marriage applications a day in first half of 2024

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:22 PM

Abu Dhabi received over 70 marriage applications per day during the first half of 2024, as per the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court. Overall, the authority received over 8,000 marriage applications during the period.

Since the capital's Law No. 14 of 2021 came into effect, there have been 26,000 civil marriage applications filed for couples of various nationalities, religions and ethnicities.

The Abu Dhabi Courts has also launched the 'express civil marriage' service. Through this, couples can have their marriage ceremony on the same day of their application. The authority also established the English-Notary Services Bureau, which provides notary public services in English without the need to translate documents into Arabic.

Abu Dhabi Courts provides many of its services and procedures in both Arabic and English, ensuring no linguistic barriers through comprehensive and integrated services for foreigners, including civil marriage, no- fault divorce, joint custody of children and inheritance cases.

It also offers end-to-end electronic court services, including the registration of cases and conducting court hearings online.

Other figures

During the first half of 2024, the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has registered more than 2,500 civil wills remotely, an increase of 200 per cent compared to last year. This brings the total number of civil wills for foreigners registered in Abu Dhabi to 5,700.

The procedure to register a will is entirely remote which means anyone in the world can register their will without the need to visit the court in person.

There were also 205 no-fault divorce cases registered since January 2024, with the authority receiving 590 divorce requests since the law came into effect.