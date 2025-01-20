Abu Dhabi ranked world's safest city for 9 consecutive years

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Abu Dhabi has been ranked first on the world’s safest cities list in 2025, the ninth consecutive year it has topped the list since 2017, according to online database Numbeo.

Topping the list of 382 global cities in the 2025 standings, Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo’s title of the world’s safest city for almost a decade.

The ranking reflects the emirate’s efforts to develop pioneering security plans, strategies and initiatives, and enhance quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authorities will continue to work towards consolidating the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence with the community, Major Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, said.