E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi Police honours child who reported hit-and-run accident

He was praised for his quick action, responsibility and courage

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:57 AM

Abu Dhabi Police honoured a child, Mamyar Ahmed Lahsen, for reporting a traffic accident, in which a person hit a motorcycle and left the scene without providing any assistance.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zeitoun Al-Mhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector in the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police praised Mamyar for his quick conscious action, responsibility, and courage.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Major General Ahmed urged him to continue the good spirit which contributes to promoting positive citizenship, and "reflects the noble values we ensure to instil in society."

He further expressed his appreciation for the presence of young people like Mamyar, who contribute to promoting the values of safety and assistance in the community, and emphasised that this honour serves as an encouragement to everyone to act wisely.

In the UAE, residents are often honoured in recognition of their efforts. Recently, Dubai Police awarded two residents, Yasir Hayat Khan Sheer and Nishan Rai Bijab Kumar Ray, with certificates of appreciation for their cooperation and ethical conduct.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE