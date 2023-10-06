Abu Dhabi police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

The organisers expect to fill the stadium to its capacity
The Abu Dhabi Police have informed residents of an exercise it will be carrying out today in the emirate.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority advised residents of the exercise in Falaj Hazza, Al Ain area.
Residents have been advised to not approach the site and to refrain from taking photographs in order to maintain public safety.
The exercise has been initiated with the aim of measuring readiness and enhancing response.
