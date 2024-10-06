Abu Dhabi: Now, check restaurant's food safety rating with new app

The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes
Abu Dhabi launched a food safety rating app in the emirate for customers, the authority's media office announced on Sunday.
The Zadna Rating app will provide information about food establishments across 9,000 venues in the capital city.
These venues have been evaluated by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food and Safety Authority, with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre overlooking the safety of the ingredients.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Users can access the information by simply scanning QR codes available at the eatery. Once scanned, customers will get information on hygiene practices and ratings of these establishments. These stickers will be placed at the front side of the establishments.
Evaluation scores will be given after routine inspections. The following aspects are examined during the evaluations:
Respective scores will indicate the following information:
The initiative aims to enhance consumer confidence in food safety and regulatory measures in Abu Dhabi and to encourage food outlets to improve their performance. It also enhances transparency by providing public access to food inspections results.
ALSO READ:
The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes
Meet two expats who became like family in UAE households
He recalls how their giraffe used to serve as a local landmark for locals — and why they once had to put down 300 venomous cobras
Experts advise coping strategies like acknowledging emotions, seeking support from family, and finding meaningful ways to help
A top official also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack
This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation
Updated rules have been issued for these commuters as experts call for safer batteries to avoid the risk of spontaneous combustion on trains
Both parties also confirmed their shared commitment to improving cooperation in artificial intelligence, especially after the President's recent historic visit to the US