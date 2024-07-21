Abu Dhabi: No travel documents, staff interaction required at airport with new 'smart' project

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 4:53 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 5:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports on Sunday announced the launch of the Biometric Smart Travel project which will offer automated traveller registration service, self-service baggage delivery, and facial recognition verification at e-gates and boarding gates, doing away with the need for travel documents or direct interaction with airport staff for passengers.

The project will be rolled out in three phases to integrate biometric authentication systems across all security and operations touchpoints at the airport.

The project utilises the databases of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to automatically authenticate travellers using biometric technology, eliminating the need for prior registration for departing passengers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways implemented the biometric systems across multiple touchpoints at the airport as part of the launch of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport in November 2023.

This included automated traveller registration service, self-service baggage delivery, and facial recognition verification at e-gates and boarding gates, without the need for travel documents or direct interaction with airport staff.

Abu Dhabi Airports has begun implementing a further phase of this project by introducing biometric systems for five additional airlines at check-in, all boarding gates and the installation of new e-gates in designated transit areas to register travellers' biometric data and facilitate facial recognition. The future expansion also includes the Etihad Airways lounge and duty-free retail outlets.