Abu Dhabi lists barbecue rules, designated areas as winter approaches

As temperatures go lower and the weather gets cooler, residents and tourists tend to hit public parks across the UAE. With parks gearing up to welcome outdoor lovers, Abu Dhabi's Municipality has urged the public to use designated areas provided for barbecue.

The authority called on visitors to use these areas and facilities for barbecues in a way that ensures the cleanliness of the park along with enhancing sustainability and keeping a healthy and neat environment for other visitors.

The municipality provides concrete platforms for visitors to enjoy barbecue in a safe environment. It also provides containers for disposing waste and used charcoal residues without harming the green spaces and trees in these facilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said it has designated about 253 places for barbecue within 28 parks and gardens inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island. The municipality further specified the outdoor spots that house these areas.

In Abu Dhabi Island, the following parks and gardens have designated barbecue areas: