Abu Dhabi: Kerala salesman wins Dh1 million with free Big Ticket raffle

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 4:44 PM

A salesman from the Indian state of Kerala won Dh1 million in Big Ticket’s weekly draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Nalupurackal Keezhath Shamseer got lucky with his ticket number 027945. He started purchasing tickets with two childhood friends after they saw a Big Ticket advertisement on social media.

“Seeing so many Malayalis winning Big Ticket inspired us to try our luck.”

This was their fifth try, and Shamseer won with a free ticket bought through a special offer.

“It was our fifth time buying Big Tickets. This month, we received a special offer by email and decided to purchase our last ticket for 2023,” he said.

Shamseer is hoping to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting his own business.

“We are very grateful to Big Ticket. This Dh1 million will help us stand on our feet financially. Finally, my dream will come true, and I will open my own business.”

Anyone who purchases tickets this month will have the chance to pocket Dh20 million on December 31, when the live draw will be held. Customers will be entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one lucky person will be in with a chance to win Dh1 million.

“My advice to all Big Ticket customers is to never give up,” Shamseer added.

Tickets can be bought online by visiting www.bigticket.ae or in-store counters at Al Ain Airport or Abu Dhabi International Airport. The grand draw for Dh20 million will be held live on December 31 at 2pm. It can be followed through Big Ticket’s official YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Instagram pages.

