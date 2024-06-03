Abu Dhabi: Iranian expat wins Dh10 million in Big Ticket draw

The Met department on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for fog
An Iranian expat, Hossein Ahmed Hashemi, won the grand prize of Dh10 million in the raffle draw, Big Ticket announced.
The expat won the prize in series 263 of the draw, held on June 3.
Big Ticket resumed operations after a month, following a temporary pause in April.
The pause was in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE.
