Abu Dhabi Hindu temple: Indian PM Modi discusses updates on construction work

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, discussed the progress on the construction work and the opening of the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.
In a 30-minute meeting held in New Delhi, Brahmaviharidas briefed Modi on the details of the ‘Festival of Harmony’ that will celebrate the inauguration of the grand temple in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Mureikha area on February 14, 2024.
Also, Brahmaviharidas shared the updates on the ongoing ‘Festival of Inspirations’ at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey, US.
Brahmaviharidas also conveyed to Modi blessings from His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj for his health, wise leadership, and people at large. Swami Maharaj is the spiritual head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation building the temple in Abu Dhabi.
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, in a statement, noted that the Indian Prime Minister listened to the updates with great intent and appreciated the universal social, cultural, and spiritual work for global good by BAPS saints and volunteers.
Modi passed on his prayers and good wishes, the statement mentioned.
Later, a 3D printed model of the historic Abu Dhabi temple hailed as a “beacon of love, peace and harmony,” was presented to Modi.
Earlier in March, a similar meeting was held to review the progress on construction work as the temple reached more than 50 per cent completion.
The under-construction temple will be opened to the public on February 14.
