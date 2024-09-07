E-Paper

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit India on Sunday to improve bilateral relations

During the visit, officials from both countries will explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office/X
Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office/X

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 12:31 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to India on Sunday.

The Crown Prince will meet the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and other senior officials to explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors, building on the significant milestones already achieved for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and prominent economic partners from the UAE.

The Crown Prince will also attend several activations that reflect the economic and cultural bonds shared by the UAE and India.

In February 2024, Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit where he was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed. The two leaders signed several agreements, and launched the Jaywan card in UAE, based on India's digital RuPay credit and debit card stack.

Web Desk

