Watch: UAE leaders offers condolences to Umm Al Quwain Ruler on passing of royal

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince offered condolences to Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the passing of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During the mourning majlis held at Aletihad Hall in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed his deepest sympathies to the brothers and sons of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla, as well as to the Al Mualla family, for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

He also extended his condolences to Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and wider members of the Al Mualla family.

