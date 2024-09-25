E-Paper

Watch: UAE leaders offers condolences to Umm Al Quwain Ruler on passing of royal

Sharjah's Ruler and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince offered their sympathies to the Al Mualla family

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 3:00 PM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 4:19 PM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince offered condolences to Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the passing of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During the mourning majlis held at Aletihad Hall in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed his deepest sympathies to the brothers and sons of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla, as well as to the Al Mualla family, for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.


He also extended his condolences to Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and wider members of the Al Mualla family.

Also attending the mourning majlis were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

Sharjah's Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, also offered his condolences to Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During his visit to the mourning tent at the Union Hall in Umm Al Quwain, the Ruler expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy on the deceased and to grant him a place in Paradise, and to inspire the Al Mualla family with patience and solace.

