Abu Dhabi company to acquire McLaren automotive business

Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings LLC will acquire McLaren’s automotive business and a non-controlling stake in McLaren’s racing business.

This comes under an agreement signed between CYVN, an advanced mobility operator and investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company BSC(c) (“Mumtalakat”), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The acquisition follows an announcement of a potential partnership between Mumtalakat and CYVN Holdings in October of this year.

Through this acquisition, CYVN is set to empower McLaren with access to engineering and design capabilities, leading-edge technology, and experienced leadership to propel McLaren’s trajectory.