Abu Dhabi: Children work as 'little librarians', lead reading circles

At a time when physical libraries are facing challenges to their survival globally, an initiative in Abu Dhabi has been breathing new life into the traditional treasure trove of hand-held books and creating a love for reading among children.
‘The Little Librarian’ by Maktaba – the library management department of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, involves children in managing libraries, organising books, and searching for information, with the aim of instilling a genuine love for reading while cultivating important life skills.
“The programme encourages children to spend more time in the library and creates a fun and educational environment where they can participate in activities like recommending books to their peers and leading small reading circles. The programme helps them develop valuable skills while making the library a place of enjoyment and creativity during their leisure time,” Fatema Abdul Rahman Al Tamimi, acting director of the library management department, DCT, told Khaleej Times.
By handling the libraries on their own, the initiative teaches children how to keep track of their resources and manage their time more effectively.
“These skills are essential for building greater confidence, as well as for improving academic performance and personal development.”
The official noted the programme has proven to benefit children and their families.
“The families have provided positive feedback. More than 20 participants explained how the practical skills taught fostered greater responsibility in children, enhanced their communication abilities, and improved their analytical thinking skills. Some families emphasised that their children are more confident in engaging with and managing information and resources, which reflects the programme’s effectiveness in supporting their overall development.”
Allaying fears, Al Tamimi said the role of a librarian would “continue to exist and evolve” in the digital age.
“Even as technology changes how information is accessed and managed, librarians will still play a pivotal role in selecting, organising, and guiding the use of both digital and physical resources. They help library visitors navigate information landscapes, ensure access to accurate and reliable sources, and support educational and community engagement. What I always tell my team is that the adaptability of a librarian will ensure their relevance in an increasingly digital world.”
Maktaba has been running several other programmes like ‘Emotional Intelligence’, ‘Children’s Reading Club’, ‘Youth Reading Club’, and ‘Readings in my Childhood’, all making a positive impact on children and youngsters.
The ‘Emotional Intelligence’ programme aims to help children and youth develop skills for managing their emotions and behaviours effectively. It includes techniques for mood regulation and stress management.
The ‘Children’s Reading Club’ seeks to develop a love for reading among children through engaging and age-appropriate book selections and activities.
Meanwhile, the ‘Youth Reading Club’ provides youth a platform for assessing innovative ideas, sharing best practices, exploring community stories and experiences, and having healthy discussions about books and the themes explored in them.
Lastly, ‘Readings in My Childhood’ features a diverse group of children’s literature authors, teachers, library visitors, and librarians sharing stories from their childhood experiences to create a connection between past and present.
For further details on the schedule of programmes, those interested can visit the DCT website.
