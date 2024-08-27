Abu Dhabi: Children work as 'little librarians', lead reading circles

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:22 PM

At a time when physical libraries are facing challenges to their survival globally, an initiative in Abu Dhabi has been breathing new life into the traditional treasure trove of hand-held books and creating a love for reading among children.

‘The Little Librarian’ by Maktaba – the library management department of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, involves children in managing libraries, organising books, and searching for information, with the aim of instilling a genuine love for reading while cultivating important life skills.

“The programme encourages children to spend more time in the library and creates a fun and educational environment where they can participate in activities like recommending books to their peers and leading small reading circles. The programme helps them develop valuable skills while making the library a place of enjoyment and creativity during their leisure time,” Fatema Abdul Rahman Al Tamimi, acting director of the library management department, DCT, told Khaleej Times.

By handling the libraries on their own, the initiative teaches children how to keep track of their resources and manage their time more effectively.

“These skills are essential for building greater confidence, as well as for improving academic performance and personal development.”

The official noted the programme has proven to benefit children and their families.

“The families have provided positive feedback. More than 20 participants explained how the practical skills taught fostered greater responsibility in children, enhanced their communication abilities, and improved their analytical thinking skills. Some families emphasised that their children are more confident in engaging with and managing information and resources, which reflects the programme’s effectiveness in supporting their overall development.”

Librarians in digital age?

Allaying fears, Al Tamimi said the role of a librarian would “continue to exist and evolve” in the digital age.

“Even as technology changes how information is accessed and managed, librarians will still play a pivotal role in selecting, organising, and guiding the use of both digital and physical resources. They help library visitors navigate information landscapes, ensure access to accurate and reliable sources, and support educational and community engagement. What I always tell my team is that the adaptability of a librarian will ensure their relevance in an increasingly digital world.”

