Abu Dhabi: Book a guided tour in cultural sites; here's how

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 6:26 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM

Are you new to the country and want to visit iconic landmarks? Or are you a long-term resident who wants to dive deeper into the museums and heritage sites of Abu Dhabi?

If commuting from other emirates, you can enjoy a long drive to Abu Dhabi, or travel in inter-emirate public buses. A free shuttle bus within Abu Dhabi also helps you get around the emirate hassle-free.

You can book a tour with a cultural guide for free in some places, and for a low cost of Dh30 in others. Here's a list of the places you can go, and the points to note.

Required documents

Emirates ID (for seniors if applicable)

People of Determination card (if applicable)

Cultural sites