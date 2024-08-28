Abu Dhabi: Bid for falcons, ride a pony in 9-day exhibition celebrating Emirati culture

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:25 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:39 PM

Experience the grandeur of Emirati culture and heritage as the much-anticipated Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) returns this weekend.

Residents and visitors can relive the historical battles of the Ottoman Empire through archery skills on horseback, enjoy falcon and saluki beauty contests, and check out the best hunting knives and rifles.

The 21st edition of the exhibition, the largest edition to date, promises to be a grand celebration of cherished traditions of hunting and equestrianism.

Over the nine days from August 31, the exhibition will feature more than 1,700 exhibitors, 435 local companies, and participants from 65 countries showcasing innovative products across 11 sectors.

Visitors get to explore the local culture, witness gymnastics and dance on a moving horse, and watch traditional performances highlighting the UAE’s rich heritage.

There are exhilarating shooting competitions and other events where one can discover the unique bond between horse and handler. Visitors to the exhibition can also learn about the history of Arabian horses, go pony riding, and watch daring stunts and multi-horse-riding techniques.

Not to be missed are the falcon beauty contest featuring chicks up to a year old, the Arabian Saluki beauty contest showcasing the majestic breed at its best, and a chance to see the elegance and unique characteristics of the Arabian horse during competitions.

In the past 20 years, the exhibition has attracted thousands of residents and tourists through its well-stacked set of exciting events and live demonstrations.

Online falcon auction

Also, the popular falcon auction will be held at the main arena, and for the first time, bidders will have the opportunity to bid for premium falcons online while they are displayed in a special viewing area. This is in addition to the live physical auctions. In another first, an exhibition badge will be launched for participating falcons.