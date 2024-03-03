Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu temple draws over 65,000 pilgrims on first public Sunday

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. — PTI file

Over 65,000 pilgrims visited the recently opened BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on the first Sunday for public, according to an official statement.

As the temple opened, over 40,000 visitors offered prayers in the morning and over 25,000 arrived in the evening. Despite massive crowds, devotees grouped in batches of 2,000, and patiently stood in the queue, without pushing or shoving.

Visitors expressed their happiness over the opening of the temple and heaped praise on the BAPS volunteers and temple staff for the suitable management.

Sumant Rai from Abu Dhabi said: "Never have I seen such amazing order in the midst of thousands of people. I was worried I would have to wait for hours and not be able to do darshan peacefully. But we had amazing darshan and were extremely satisfied. Hats off to all the BAPS volunteers and mandir staff."

Another pilgrim from London, Pravina Shah, also shared her experience: "I have a disability and the care given by the staff despite thousands of visitors was remarkable. I could see the crowds of people being ushered peacefully from one zone to the next."

"I thought I would be lost in the sea of people, but I was so surprised with how well the visit was managed. I was able to peacefully enjoy darshan, can't wait until my next visit," Balachandran from Kerala said.

According to the statement, visitors were able to partake in the darshan of the temple and offer their prayers collectively. "Many were also in awe of the temple's intricate architecture. The vibrant colours of clothing worn by visitors created a sea of hues, adding to the festive atmosphere," the statement said.

Neha and Pankaj, Dubai residents for 40 years, exclaimed: "We have been awaiting this moment, and the temple has exceeded all our expectations. It's a true marvel. We feel blessed as now we have a place to come and offer our prayers and feel the spirituality!"

Piyush from Portland, USA, said: "The opening of this temple is a testament to the UAE's commitment to diversity and inclusion. It's a beautiful representation of unity among different communities."

Louis from Mexico stated: "The architecture and intricate details in the stones are amazing. I really appreciate getting to see the cultural heritage of India. People, come join!"

Sadhu Bramhaviharidas, reflecting on the historic significance of the opening, stated: "We are deeply grateful to the leaders of the UAE, and the local authorities for the new bus services and their all round support in making this day a reality. I would also like to thank the pilgrims who were so patient and so understanding during their visit. This Mandir will serve as a beacon of spirituality and a symbol of harmony, bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs."

The UAE government has also introduced a new bus route (203) from Abu Dhabi to the temple for felicitating the weekend visits.

