Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir introduces new pre-registration process

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has introduced a new and user-friendly pre-registration booking process, a change that is set to significantly enhance the experience of the growing number of visitors flocking to the Middle East’s first traditional stone temple.
A temple spokesperson said the new booking process aims to ensure a more organised and enjoyable experience for visitors and help manage the heavy footfall of visitors.
The start of the long Eid Al Fitr holidays, coinciding with school break till April 14, and different Hindu festivals this week have already seen an uptick in the number of visitors to the temple.
On Tuesday, thousands of devotees visited the temple to mark the two New Year festivals of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, which are observed primarily in the southern and western Indian states.
Since its official public opening, the Mandir has welcomed thousands of daily visitors. There has been a huge increase in families visiting during the school vacation break.
With a series of significant festivals like Baisakhi, Vishu, Tamil New Year, Bihu, Ramnavami, and Hanuman Jayanti lined up in the next two weeks, the temple management has taken proactive steps to streamline its pre-registration booking process.
Now, visitors can select their preferred date and time slot, reducing waiting time. The temple is open from Tuesdays to Sundays (9 am to 8 pm) and remains closed on Mondays.
“The love and affection shown by hundreds of thousands of visitors and devotees to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi since its opening has touched many hearts. It has been truly overwhelming. The daily numbers have been consistently growing and are astronomical on weekends and special days,” a temple spokesperson said.
For further information and registrations, visit https://www.mandir.ae/visit.
