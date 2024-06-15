Abu Dhabi: BAPS Hindu Mandir announces extended Eid timings; visitor numbers hit 1 million

Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on of the holiest days of the year in Islam
The number of visitors to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi – the Middle East’s first traditional stone temple – has hit 1 million this week.
“Celebrating a million prayers, a million hearts, a million hopes, and a million stories of love, peace, and harmony. Special prayers for all the 1 million visitors,” the temple said in a statement on June 14 as it announced the latest milestone regarding footfalls recorded since its official opening on February 14.
In more than 100 days of its grand inauguration, the iconic sandstone temple hailed as a “spiritual oasis for global harmony” has attracted thousands of visitors from within the UAE and abroad.
Anticipating a major surge in the number of visitors during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the temple spokesperson highlighted the requirement for pre-registration through its user-friendly booking platform. Also, the temple will open for extended hours during the holiday period from 8 am to 9 pm.
Visitors can log on to the temple's website and select their preferred date and time slot. The temple is open from Tuesdays to Sundays and remains closed on Mondays. However, unregistered visitors may be denied entry.
“Please note that any individual or groups visiting the Mandir without prior registration during the Eid holiday period will be subject to approval for entry based on prevailing conditions at that time. Registering in advance ensures a seamless process for your visit and contributes to an organised experience for all worshippers,” the temple said in a statement.
A limited-stop public bus, service number 203, operates between the central bus station and the temple in Abu Mureikha, off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.
