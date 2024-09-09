E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi announces home visit service for new UAE mums

This comes days after Abu Dhabi extended maternity leave to 90 days for Emirati women working in the private sector

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM

A new home visitation service has been announced in Abu Dhabi to support parents during the postpartum period.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Qualified and certified maternity nurses will offer essential psychological and emotional assistance to help Emirati families navigate early parenting challenges.

The programme was announced days after Abu Dhabi extended maternity leave to 90 days for Emirati women working in the private sector in the emirate.

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from UAE