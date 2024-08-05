E-Paper

Abu Dhabi announces Dh75,000 yearly rental support for newlywed citizens

UAE nationals with four to six children can also apply for a partial deduction and extension of repayment period on approved housing loans

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 5:47 PM

Emirati families can now avail support for housing through annual financial assistance, partial loan deduction, and extension of loan repayment period, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) announced.

Under the Emirati Family Growth Support Programme, the housing initiatives will be offered to eligible citizens through the Medeem Digital Platform, and applications will be accepted from September 2024.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Three initiatives announced

1. Rental assistance for newlyweds


Newlywed Emiratis will receive Dh75,000 annually for two years under this initiative. The amount will be given to support newlyweds in renting a house, and can be renewed for a maximum of four years.

To avail the rental assistance, the citizens must have a monthly income less than Dh50,000 and must have submitted a permanent housing benefit request to ADHA. This includes a housing grant request, home purchase loan, land, or housing construction loan. Applicants must also not own any real estate property.

The leased unit must be located within Abu Dhabi, including Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region. In addition to monthly income, rental assistance will be provided based on specific incentives related to childbearing during the period of rental assistance.

2. Partial loan deduction

UAE nationals who have a fourth, fifth or sixth child can apply for a partial deduction on an approved housing loan request by the ADHA.

The deductions are Dh30,000 for the fourth child, Dh30,000 for the fifth child, and AED40,000 for the sixth child.

The partial deduction can apply on loans for house construction, house purchase, and house demolition and reconstruction. Partial deduction can be availed by applicants with a monthly income ranging from Dh21,000 to Dh50,000.

3. Extending repayment period

Citizens who have four to six children can extend the repayment of the approved housing loan, which will reduce the monthly instalment to be paid.

For families with a newborn fourth, fifth, or sixth child, the repayment period can be extended by an additional three years for each additional child.

This applies to house construction loans, house purchase loans, and house demolition and reconstruction loans. Eligible applicants must have a monthly income exceeding AED50,000.

These housing initiatives come under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, as part of the Medeem initiative launched by the Department of Community Development in April 2024, to help prepare newlyweds with the tools and services needed to build families.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of ADHA, said: We reiterate our support for Emiratis, enabling them to get adequate housing, thereby fostering integrated and interconnected communities across Abu Dhabi. By supporting these initiatives, we strive to encourage Emirati citizens to marry, have children, and establish cohesive families, all of which contribute to the prosperity of the society."

Web Desk

