Abu Dhabi announced as next location for viral Las Vegas Sphere

UAE's capital city is set to be the next location to get the landmark Las Vegas Sphere, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) announced on Tuesday, October 15.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy an entirely new way of experiencing events, concerts, and shows. The medium of entertainment is expected to match the scale of the Las Vegas Sphere with a capacity 20,000. It is also expected to draw visitors all year round.

The authority did not specify exactly where the sphere will be located, however, it did mention that the Sphere will be at a prime spot in the emirate.

James L Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer, Sphere Entertainment, said, “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact."