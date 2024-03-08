'A symbol of everything beautiful': UAE leaders honour all mothers, daughters, sisters on Women's Day

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 12:45 PM

For the UAE and its leaders, women are not only a symbol of love, warmth, and sacrifice — but a force that can inspire the world.

The royals on Friday took to the social media platform X to share heartfelt messages to celebrate women on International Women's Day.

The President Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged women's contributions in "shaping a more peaceful, prosperous, and vibrant future for all".

"Every day, your drive to achieve progress and uplift others serves as a lasting inspiration in the UAE and around the world," he wrote in Arabic.

Women are a symbol of "everything beautiful", said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

They signify "happiness, sacrifice, life, equality, warmth, tenderness, and love", he said.

"Every year, the women of the world are more beautiful, more successful, and better... May all our mothers, sisters, and daughters remain in good health," Sheikh Mohammed added in Arabic.

Honouring the "remarkable achievements of Emirati women in various spheres of life", Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a photo of the President and the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak:

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, salutes "every woman who has led change in her own unique way".

"Her ambition, determination, and success serve as inspiring messages that spread hope, weave stories of achievement and dedication, and herald a future that is both brighter and greater," she said.

