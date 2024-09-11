90-day maternity leave for some UAE mothers: How extended days off help women recover

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:51 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:54 PM

Post-partum recovery can take several months, and the healing period for new mothers depends on the type of delivery. Women who undergo C-sections (caesarean) may take a longer time to recover compared to those who have a natural birth.

To support new mothers in their physical and mental recovery, the Abu Dhabi government has introduced a three-month maternity leave for Emirati women working in the private sector.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, experts said the initiative is in the right direction. With extended maternity leave, Abu Dhabi promotes healthier, happier families by prioritising the well-being of mothers.

The 90-day maternity leave is ideal for mothers to recover before returning to work. Working women in the UAE typically get a maternity leave of 60 days, of which 45 are fully paid, and 15 are half-paid.

"A longer (recovery) period tends to offer more benefits — it's more time for physical recovery after childbirth, which can be particularly important for healing from complications or a caesarean section," said Dr Tahira Mahboob, an Obstetrics & Gynaecologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah.

She outlined the difference between the types of childbirth and the different periods for each type to recover: For many women, the 60-day period is sufficient for physical recovery for the natural delivery, but if it is a caesarean section, generally, it takes longer due to nature of the surgery.

"Women with physically demanding jobs might require a more extended recovery period. Therefore, a longer period will offer flexibility to adjust to the new routine and responsibilities of parenting without the immediate pressure of returning to work," she added.

Physical challenges

For many new mothers, the transition into motherhood brings various challenges. Common physical symptoms during post-partum recovery include perineal pain, vaginal bleeding, and fatigue, as well as issues like haemorrhoids and urinary incontinence, particularly after vaginal births.

In contrast, those who undergo caesarean sections face more extended recovery periods, with potential complications including incision pain and reduced mobility.

Dr Insha Khan, a Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Aster Speciality Clinic, said, "The average recovery time from childbirth is about 6-8 weeks, but it can take several months for full recovery, especially if complications arise."

Mental well-being

Dr Mahboob noted that both physical recovery and mental well-being is essential. For Some women, it may need more time to address any emotional or psychological challenges.

Dr Summia Zaher, Consultant, Obstetrician, and Gynaecologist at Danat El Emarat, emphasises recognising emotional changes post-delivery. "The 'baby blues' affect 50 per cent to 75 per cent of mothers, triggered by rapid hormonal shifts. While this is normal, awareness is key. If feelings of sadness persist beyond two weeks, it may be time to seek professional help."