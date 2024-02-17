9-year-old Dubai-based boy climbs nearly 20,000 feet of tallest mountain in Americas

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 AM

A 9-year-old Dubai-based kid recently scaled nearly 20,000 feet of the tallest mountain in the American continent, Mt Aconcagua. He is the second youngest person in the world to have achieved this feat.

In this challenging mountaineering expedition, he conquered 19,600 feet of the formidable Mount Aconcagua, the tallest peak in the Americas measuring an altitude of 22,838 feet. “I have heard about the difficulty level of summiting the peak and this was something I wanted to do for a long time,” said the youngster.

A student of North London Collegiate School, Dubai, Ayan's ascent was not without its challenges. The young mountaineer, accompanied by his parents Saboor and Vani, faced many obstacles like harsh weather conditions. With wind speeds exceeding 65 kmph forecasted for the next three days, Ayan and his family made the decision not to summit. “We decided not to climb as the weather was harsh and it is very risky for a young child like me. We were really scared as it was even hard for us to walk,” said Ayan.

The journey began on January 21 and the family had scheduled to reach the summit after 20 days on February 11, navigating through several points leading to the peak. Ayan found himself among over 5,000 individuals attempting to summit the peak, making him the youngest among them. “All of them were over 16 years of age and I received approval from the court after submitting the application last year,” said Ayan.

With only 3,000 feet separating Ayan from becoming the youngest person in the world to summit this peak, Ayan was prepared for it. “I was all geared up to scale the mountain. But my parents taught me that safety must be given priority in life and other things can be achieved later,” said Ayan.

Despite falling short this time, Ayan's spirit remained undeterred as he descended. “I will be summiting the mountain early next year and there are other mountains in the loop this year,” he said.

The Saboor family faced extreme weather conditions during their expedition, battling sub-zero temperatures during evenings and nights and scorching heat during the day.

During his journey, Ayan had the incredible opportunity to meet his idol, Nirmal Purja, a renowned mountaineer. “He was very impressed by me. He saw me and started asking people who the young guy was. I was sporting mountaineering gear of his brand,” said the young mountaineer.

“He told me something and I sensed his admiration for me. He said, 'success doesn't come easy for anyone. One needs to work very hard and earn it. I wish you all the best young man',” said Ayan.

Prior to this feat, Ayan had already conquered several notable peaks, including Mt Elbrus (Russia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Mount Kosciuszko (Australia) and the Mt Everest base camp (Nepal). Every weekend, he could be found exploring the hills of Hatta and Ras al Khaimah, honing his skills and nurturing his love for mountaineering.

Ayan's ambitions extend beyond individual achievements. He aspires to complete the peaks of Himalayas by the age of 16, a feat that would make him the youngest to summit the tallest 14 peaks in the world.

“Age is not a barrier. The moment people see me ascending the peak, they come to me and want to know what keeps me motivated. My parents are the force behind it. I love mountaineering and they leave all their work and accompany me and motivate me to soar high,” said Ayan.

