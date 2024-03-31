9-day break in UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for public sector employees

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 5:41 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 5:44 PM

UAE government has announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees. This means that federal government workers will be granted a nine-day break to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fasting period.

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, anticipation builds in the UAE as residents prepare for the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

