894 UAE companies fined up to Dh100,000 over fake Emiratisation posts

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 11:23 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 12:52 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on November 29 revealed that 894 private companies had been fined for violating Emiratisation rules from mid-2022 to date.

The ministry said that 1,267 Emiratis were hired in fake Emiratisation posts.

However, 95 per cent of private companies in the country have been found to comply with the Emiratisation rules.

Here are the actions that have been taken against the violating companies:

- They have been fined between Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, according to the case

- Depending on the severity of the violation, some firms were referred to Public Prosecution

- The companies have been classified at the lowest level in MoHRE's system

- They have to pay Emiratisation financial contributions and meet the targets that they failed to achieve earlier

The Emiratis involved in the fake Emiratisation cases have had their Nafis benefits suspended and the benefits that they received previously have been revoked.

Emiratisation is considered ‘fake’ when a UAE national is hired to just meet a firm’s target. The local employee in such cases doesn’t have any real tasks or responsibilities. Instances where an Emirati is rehired in the same establishment to falsify data are also called ‘fake’.

Earlier, MoHRE reminded private sector companies to meet their localisation targets by December 31. Firms with 50 employees or more must have Emiratis in 4 per cent skilled roles by the end of this year.

Companies are required to add 2 per cent of Emiratis to their workforce every year until 2026. By the end of last year, companies had to on-board UAE nationals in 2 per cent skilled roles. Earlier this year, a new mechanism was announced, where the annual target is split into two: Add 1 per cent in the first half of the year and the other 1 per cent in the second.

The ministry has called on the public to report Emiratisation violations via their call centre at 600590000 or through the ministry's smart app or website.

