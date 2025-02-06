7 ways Aani is making everyday payments easier in the UAE

Whether you're transferring to a family member, splitting a bill with friends on a night out, or shopping at your favorite karak stand or store, Aani makes it happen in seconds

The way we pay for things is changing fast in the UAE. Gone are the days of digging for cash or waiting for a bank transfer to clear. The UAE’s instant payment system, Aani, makes sending and receiving money convenient and easy.

Whether you're transferring to a family member, splitting a bill with friends on a night out, or shopping at your favorite karak stand or store, Aani makes it happen in seconds — no long account numbers, no IBANs, no waiting, no fuss. But what exactly does it do, and how can UAE residents use it? Here are seven ways Aani makes life easier for people across the UAE.

1.Send money instantly — No IBAN needed

Ever tried to send money and had to seek long, complicated IBAN and account numbers? With Aani, you can transfer money in under 10 seconds using just a mobile number, email, or QR code. No more memorising numbers, adding beneficiaries, or waiting for transfers to arrive. Whether you're paying your landlord, sending money to a friend, or covering your share of a bill, Aani simplifies sending money.

2. Request money is now simple — Aani makes it easy

Chasing people for money can be uncomfortable, whether it’s splitting rent with a roommate, getting reimbursed for concert tickets, or collecting contributions for a group gift. Aani’s ‘Request Payment’ feature eliminates the hassle by allowing users to send a request in just a few taps. Simply open the app, select the contact, enter the amount, and hit ‘Request’ - no need for awkward reminders or back-and-forth messages. The recipient gets a notification and can approve the payment instantly, making settling debts smoother and stress-free.

3. No more awkward bill splitting

We’ve all been there - someone picks up the tab at a restaurant, and suddenly, there’s a scramble to figure out who owes what. Aani’s Split Bill feature takes the stress out of sharing bills. Just send a split bill request, and your friends can settle their share in seconds, straight from their bank account or wallet. Aani makes it simple, no need to calculate, round up, or chase payments later.

4. QR code scan and pay instantly — no cash, no cards needed

Need to pay someone back on the spot? Aani makes person-to-person transactions effortless. No need for cash, cards, or long bank details - just scan the Aani QR code and transfer instantly. Whether you're reimbursing a friend, paying a family member, or settling up with your local vendor, Aani ensures the money moves in seconds. Even for those without traditional bank accounts, Aani bridges the gap, making digital payments accessible to everyone. It’s fast, secure, and designed for everyday money transfers - anytime, anywhere.

5. Works with bank accounts, wallets, and salary cards

Not everyone in the UAE has a traditional bank account - but that doesn’t mean they should be left out of the convenience and ease of digital payments. Aani is designed to be inclusive, allowing users to send and receive money between digital wallets, and prepaid cards. Whether it’s a person who uses a prepaid card or someone who prefers using a wallet, Aani ensures everyone can participate in the digital economy. Plus, for added simplicity, Aani is also available through your favorite bank’s app, bringing convenient payments to you, no matter where you bank.

6. Keep all your bank accounts in one place

If you have multiple bank accounts, Aani simplifies this by allowing you to link accounts from different banks in one place. Instead of switching between banking apps, you can choose which account to send or receive money from, from the Aani app.

7. Instant confirmation — Know your payment is complete in seconds

With Aani, every transaction is processed in real-time, and users receive instant confirmation once the money has been sent or received. There is no need to wait or check back later - Aani provides immediate updates, ensuring both the sender and recipient know the payment has gone through. Whether you're transferring money, paying for a service, or making a purchase, instant confirmation brings greater convenience and confidence to every transaction.

Instant, convenient, easy: Aani is your day-to-day partner

With over one million already enrolled to use, Aani has become the UAE’s go-to instant payment method. It is instant, convenient, easy, and works for everyone - from individuals managing life’s everyday transactions to businesses looking to embrace a cashless future.