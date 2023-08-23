5 UAE residents killed in Saudi accident while returning from Umrah

Photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 10:24 PM

In a devastating incident, a father and his four children died in an accident in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE residents were returning to Abu Dhabi after performing the Umrah pilgrimage when their vehicle crashed into another on the Makkah-Riyadh road.

The deceased were Jordanian citizens of Palestinian origin. The father has been identified as Malik Akram Khurma, and his four children were Akram, Maya, Dana, and Dima.

The children’s mother survived the crash and was rushed to a local hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

According to local media reports, a group of Saudi citizens stayed with the mother at the hospital to provide support as she coped with the tragic loss of her husband and four children.

The Jordanian Embassy in Saudi Arabia is coordinating with the local authorities to repatriate the bodies.

