UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

5 UAE residents killed in Saudi accident while returning from Umrah

The deceased were the father and his four children while the mother survived the crash

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo used for illustrative purposes only.
Photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM

Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 10:24 PM

In a devastating incident, a father and his four children died in an accident in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE residents were returning to Abu Dhabi after performing the Umrah pilgrimage when their vehicle crashed into another on the Makkah-Riyadh road.

The deceased were Jordanian citizens of Palestinian origin. The father has been identified as Malik Akram Khurma, and his four children were Akram, Maya, Dana, and Dima.

The children’s mother survived the crash and was rushed to a local hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

According to local media reports, a group of Saudi citizens stayed with the mother at the hospital to provide support as she coped with the tragic loss of her husband and four children.

The Jordanian Embassy in Saudi Arabia is coordinating with the local authorities to repatriate the bodies.

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from UAE