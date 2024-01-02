49-year-old Palestinian cancer patient from Gaza dies in UAE hospital

Munavar Fairoos will share the money with a group of 30 people who pitched in to buy the ticket
A 49-year-old Palestinian patient who had recently arrived from Gaza Strip died in the UAE, announced the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).
The female patient was grappling with a 'critical condition' at an advanced stage of breast cancer.
As per MoHAP, the patient had been battling various health complications. Upon her arrival in the country, she was immediately transferred to a specialized healthcare facility for intensive treatment. Despite the best efforts, her health continued to deteriorate, ultimately succumbing to breast cancer.
The ministry extended its sympathies to the bereaved family during this difficult time, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant her family patience and solace.
