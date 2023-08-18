4 UAE places where rain never stops; what’s in store for visitors

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM

Looking for a quick escape from the summer heat this weekend? Here are four places to visit in Dubai and Sharjah to experience rain and have fun with family and friends.

Sharjah Rain Room

Enter a fantastical world of rain to experience the magic of downpours without getting wet at Sharjah's Rain Room. This cutting-edge attraction is installed with sophisticated motion sensors that react instantly to every human move and stop the rain where you go. A perfect haven from the oppressive heat, this technology offers a captivating experience where you may stroll through the rain without a drop falling on you.

Rain Street

Dubai's Rain Street, a marvel, welcomes a daily dose of magic. This 1km climate-controlled boulevard, covered with a mesmerising red-and-white polka-dot awning, transports visitors to a French street. It has a regulated temperature of 27 degrees, mild 5kmph breezes, and 60 percent humidity —an oasis imitating southern France. This street is located at Monaco Hotel in the Heart of Europe on the World Islands, which is reachable by private boat reservation, fuses European beauty with Dubai's soul, and provides a summer haven.

Aya Universe

Take part in an out-of-the-world experience at the Falls in Aya Universe, where reality is reversed by a water installation that responds to sounds. Droplets flowing upwards defy gravity in an amazing display of science. Visitors can enter this captivating world to discover watery threads floating in the air and they can also embrace the magic of water dancing.

Al Barsha and Al Warqa parks

Residents can enjoy artificial rain and water activities at Al Barsha Pond park and Al Warqa Park in a new initiative — ‘Rainy Summer’ by the Dubai Municipality. The event is in collaboration with Ferjan Dubai and will be running from August 16 until August 20, at Al Barsha Pond Park and from August 23 until 27 at Al Warqa 3 Park. The event will also offer snowy soap activities and swimming pools, recreational and sporting events, and workshops for children, such as African drum, and will be open for residents from 4.30pm to 10pm, extending until 11pm during the weekends at both parks.

