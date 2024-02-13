UAE

UAE: 707 Sharjah residents displaced after heavy rains damage homes

More than 300 shops and vehicles were also affected due to the inclement weather

Photo: Sharjah Police

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:26 PM

Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 8:03 PM

As heavy rains, hail, thunder, and lightning hit the country on Monday, Sharjah Police found themselves responding to around 21,000 calls in one day.

The authority confirmed that 707 people, in the eastern region of the country, who were displaced as a result of damage to their homes, were provided shelter.

Ranging from emergency calls to non-emergency ones, the operations room received 21,635 calls on Monday, and issued more than 300 certificated to shops and vehicles affected by the unstable weather. This number is much lower than that of last year (5,150 certificates), which shows that the public have a heightened awareness of rules to follow and precautions to take during heavy rains.

The security plan laid out by Sharjah Police was successful due to the efforts of all emergency personnel and departments in the emirate, as well as the community.

ALSO READ:

