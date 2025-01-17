3 years after Houthi attack: UAE leaders mark January 17 as day of ‘resilience, solidarity'

Photo: File

For the UAE, January 17 is a day of "strength, resilience, and solidarity", President Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X on Friday — exactly three years since Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the country.

On this day in 2022, the Houthis targeted the Musaffah ICAD 3 area and a construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport, both of which are civilian infrastructure. The attacks, which led to the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killed three civilians and injured six others. The Houthis confirmed responsibility for the attacks.

"January 17 is a day when we remember the strength, resilience, and solidarity of the people of the UAE," Sheikh Mohamed said on Friday. "These values are an eternal source of pride and honour that we collectively commit to passing on to future generations. May our nation forever remain a beacon of unity and goodwill for all of humanity."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Dubai Ruler and Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, also posted about what this day meant for the country.

"On January 17, the feelings of unity, loyalty, solidarity, and chivalry from the people of the UAE, both citizens and residents, will be remembered," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote on X.

"Our enduring values of sacrifice, giving, and dedication will remain a guiding light for us and for future generations. The UAE will remain a haven of security, safety, stability, and prosperity."

A recent study by the Trends Research and Advisory Centre emphasised that the Houthi attacks on the UAE in 2022 reflected the country's ability to handle terrorist threats efficiently while demonstrating Emirati gallantry in providing legitimate support and assistance to those who need them most.

Titled The Houthi Threat to Regional Security: Lessons Learned from the Events of January 17, the study was authored by Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of the Trends Centre.

It explored the multidimensional aspects of the Houthi threat to regional security, analysing their role in perpetuating Yemen's internal conflict and assessing their impact on maritime security in the southern and western parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

Particular focus was given to their direct threats to Gulf regional security, using pivotal events such as the January 17 and January 24, 2022, attacks on civilian sites in the UAE to derive lessons from those experiences.

On a societal level, the study highlighted an extraordinary display of Emirati solidarity, with citizens and residents alike rallying around the wise leadership, demonstrating unity, and expressing unwavering support for the nation in the face of these challenges.