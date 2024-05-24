3-day sale, Dh100,000 gifts, comedy shows: 5 ways to enjoy Abu Dhabi this weekend

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 2:32 PM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 2:40 PM

The UAE Capital has a mix of activations lined up on the mainland, islands, and suburban areas for this weekend.

SeaWorld Yas Island, the largest indoor marine-life theme park, is celebrating turning a year old with a range of fun activities. Eid Al Adha festivities have started with an Eidiyyah shopping campaign offering gifts up to Dh100,000 at a shopping mall in Bani Yas.

Elsewhere, there is a three-day sale with up to 90 per cent discount on Al Maryah Island, the opportunity to catch the likes of Bassem Youssef and Chris Tucker perform during the comedy week at the Etihad Arena, and watch Manchester City in action in FA Cup final.

Anniversary celebrations at SeaWorld

SeaWorld Yas Island, the region’s first marine life theme park, is celebrating its first anniversary with vibrant activities this weekend. The theme park provides visitors with distinct offerings through its eight immersive zones.

As part of the celebrations, there will be special dolphin and sea lion presentations, activities with walruses and penguins, and roaming toon characters to click selfies with.

“We look forward to welcoming more guests to enjoy our one-of-a-kind marine life theme park and learn more about the fascinating life beneath the ocean,” said SeaWorld Abu Dhabi general manager Thomas Kaferle.

Save up to 90% on 100 brands

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is hosting a three-day ‘Super Sale’ from Friday to Sunday with massive discounts across stores. Brands like Gant, Kiehl’s, NYX Professional Makeup’s, MAC, Kiko Milano, West Elm, 2XL Furniture and Home Decor, have offers ranging from 70 to 90 per cent on selected items.

The mall has several entertainment options, including the region’s first Mission: Play! by Mattel and the Game Over Escape Room.

Win Dh100,000 in Eidiyyah campaign

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Bani Yas has already dressed up for Eid Al Adha. From Friday till June 23, there is a ‘Shop and win your Eidiyyah’ campaign with Dh100,000 worth of gift vouchers. With every purchase of Dh100 from any store, individuals become eligible for the raffle draw on June 24, where five winners will receive Dh20,000 worth of gift vouchers each.

There is also a wide variety of culinary experiences from around the world for family members and friends to savour together, complemented by beverages, sweets, and snacks.