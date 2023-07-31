24-hour super sale, back-to-school offers: UAE residents to enjoy massive discounts this summer

Over 3,500 retailers at 25 malls are taking part in Abu Dhabi's Shopping Season, with other emirates unleashing their own offers

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 2:01 PM

Residents and tourists in the UAE are in the midst of a shopping treat as summer sales continue across the Emirates. As part of the Abu Dhabi Shopping Season that started on June 23, those in the UAE can look forward to 24-hour super sales (date unspecified) and back-to-school offers, from August 7 to September 10.

Over 3,500 retailers at 25 malls are taking part in the festival with unique shopping experiences and deals at popular locations including Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall and Reem Mall.

With fashion collaborations, exclusive events and special masterclasses, there is plenty to explore for Abu Dhabi residents throughout the various malls until the festival ends on September 10.

Sales and Discounts galore

Summer seems to be the best time for shopping in the country as several sales, discounts and special offers are available across various emirates and shopping malls in the UAE. The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is underway at 35 malls in the emirate.

Now in its 26th season, the DSS offers up to 75 per cent discount on popular brands across over more than 3,000 outlets. Running for 67 days from 29 June to 3 September, DSS also offers diverse culinary delights and endless entertainment.

This year’s edition of Summer Restaurant Week will kick off on August 18, offering a unique opportunity to explore Dubai's dynamic culinary landscape.

Meanwhile, in Sharjah a 65-day extravaganza filled with promotions, mega discounts, entertainment events, and valuable prizes is underway across the emirate. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign and to commemorate this milestone, discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent are being offered on renowned international brands at shopping malls and stores throughout Sharjah.

ALSO READ: