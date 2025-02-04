24/7 duty, border controls: How UAE regulates nuclear materials, prepares for emergencies

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The UAE is enhancing border control measures, particularly with Saudi Arabia, to track and regulate nuclear materials, and maintain strict oversight of nuclear imports and exports, said a top nuclear official on Tuesday.

“We have borders with Saudi Arabia, and there is intense use of radiation sources on both sides,” said Christer Viktorsson, Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR). “We have the obligations of the safeguards agreement and additional protocol to keep track of what nuclear material exists inside the UAE, and we need to report it regularly to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency).”

“If radioactive or nuclear materials are coming from other countries into the UAE, we need to know that. That is why our customs cooperation is very important,” he added.

In the case of a nuclear emergency, FANR will be the top competent authority to take action, ensuring that national emergency response systems are robust and well-coordinated. The authority conducted three inspections at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in 2024 to assess emergency preparedness and response arrangements.

“We have resident inspectors on-site at Barakah, with 24/7 coverage to ensure that operations are safe and that we keep the international community informed,” he explained.

If an emergency occurs, FANR will give guidance to Abu Dhabi Police, who will lead the off-site emergency response efforts.

“We have a 24/7 expert always available, and any organisation can call to inform us if something happens — whether it's a radioactive source dropping on a road or another incident,” he said. “We then determine whether we need to intervene, inform other authorities, or convene a full emergency response.”

FANR has intensified collaboration with the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission, he said, particularly in emergency preparedness and border controls for nuclear materials. “We have conducted joint exercises with our Saudi counterparts to assess and evaluate the effectiveness of emergency response systems and border control measures.”

The authority has established an electronic system with customs authorities to facilitate the tracking of nuclear imports and exports. “Our customs authorities watch all our borders— land, sea, and airports. If material coming in is flagged for dual use, we take separate actions.” Dual use refers to material and components that can be used in both civilian and military use; these are under special scrutiny by FANR, he added.

The UAE has also strengthened its cybersecurity framework for nuclear facilities, participating in a cybersecurity exercise at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, in collaboration with national and international partners, to test readiness against potential cyber threats.

Through these initiatives, the UAE continues to strengthen its nuclear security framework, ensuring transparency, safety, and international cooperation in line with IAEA standards. Last year, the authority conducted seven security related inspections at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. In 2024, FANR conducted and participated in 18 national and international emergency drills, including exercises assessing responses to transnational nuclear emergencies. The UAE also joined 43 countries under the IAEA’s Response and Assistance Network, demonstrating its readiness to provide international assistance during nuclear or radiological emergencies. FANR launched the National Programme for Qualifying Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Workers (TAHYAA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. The initiative aims to train 3,000 Emirati emergency workers across various sectors to handle nuclear or radiological emergencies. The Radiation Protection Committee, chaired by FANR and consisting of 16 federal and local government entities, has been instrumental in strengthening the UAE’s radiation protection infrastructure. It has contributed to multiple initiatives, including managing radioactive waste and enhancing laboratory capabilities for radiation protection. ALSO READ: UAE nuclear energy strategy: New licence set up to ensure safe waste management