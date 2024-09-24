'2-minute drive takes 30 minutes': UAE residents on peak-hour traffic woes to hit highways

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:08 AM

For many residents in Dubai and Sharjah, exiting onto the main road from their community takes more than 30 minutes as there is only one exit. What is just a 2-minute drive to reach the highway during off-peak hours turns into a daily nightmare, with bottlenecks stretching for several kilometres during peak hours.

Residents living in several communities describe their daily ordeal, explaining how the congestion starts as early as 6.30 am, and often lasts until late in the morning. With only one exit leading to a major highway, hundreds of cars pile up, resulting in slow-moving traffic jams that stretch across their neighbourhoods.

Ahmed Rizwan, an engineer at a telecom firm, has been residing in the Dubai Production City for the past 5 years. He said it takes about 25 minutes just to cross the exit.

“There are two exits in our neighbourhood and one exit has been closed due to construction. All the residents have to either take this exit which leads on to E311 or take Al Fay Road to merge onto E311,” said Rizwan, adding that the Al Fay Road exit is also choked during peak hours.

“A few years ago, I used to reach office in just half an hour and now it takes over one hour to reach and another hour to return,” said Rizwan.

'Should reach school on time'

For Dr Ghadeer H, an Egyptian dentist working at a government facility in Dubai, the situation is a daily struggle. “I get stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes just to reach the expressway,” Ghadeer said.

Dr Ghadeer lives in Al Tawoon in Sharjah and faces severe congestion due to having just one exit leading to Al Ittihad Road. Every morning, she juggles dropping off her children before heading to her clinic. “I leave home at 6.30 am to drop my children to school in Al Nahda Dubai. We need to reach the main highway Al Ittihad Road from my residence. It takes me nearly half an hour to reach the highway if I delay even by 10 minutes,” said Dr Ghadeer.

“And even after after reaching it, there is mostly bumper-to-bumper traffic, and I spend more than an hour to reach my clinic every day,” said Dr Ghadeer.

‘Opting for a longer route’

Likewise, residents of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) are also grappling with daily traffic woes due to limited capacity of current access points to the nearest highway, said Dr Mustafa Aldah, an Emirati traffic and transportation safety expert, as he shared about the congestion exiting and entering his neighbourhood.

Dr Mustafa Aldah

Despite working from home, Dr Aldah’s routine is significantly affected when it comes to dropping his children to school.

“Every morning, I have to make a tough decision — take the shorter route, which is jam-packed during peak hours, or opt for a longer one,” said Dr Aldah.

“Surprisingly, the longer route takes almost the same amount of time as the shorter one, but the stress of dealing with bumper-to-bumper traffic on the shorter route makes it unbearable. It’s not just about the time; it’s the daily frustration of getting caught in similar traffic jams,” added Dr Aldah.

Dr Aldah pointed out that a seemingly random closure of a major junction at Jumeirah Village Street 1 has added to the area's traffic woes. "The closure has created a long diversion that goes through a traffic light and has caused chaos during peak hours over the past few weeks. Residents are left wondering why this has happened, as there is no information posted at the diversion site and no sign of any construction work," said Dr Aldah.

Closure of a major junction at Jumeirah Village Street 1. Photo: Dr Mustafa Aldah

As a traffic and transportation safety expert, Dr. Mustafa Aldah not only shared his personal struggles with traffic in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) but also offered valuable advice on how commuters can navigate congestion more efficiently and safely.