2 Dubai expats win Dh100,000 each in Big Ticket e-draw

Throughout September, Big Ticket’s lucky Tuesday e-draw guarantees Dh100,000 for three winners. This week’s fortunate recipients include residents from India and Pakistan.
Originally from Kerala, India, Shine Sajudeen, a 35-year-old real estate supervisor, has been living in Dubai for the past 14 years. Shine, along with his colleagues, has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month for the last 7 years. When he received the winning call, he felt on top of the world, as it was his first time winning a draw.
"I will split the cash prize with my team, and we will continue buying Big Ticket in hopes of winning an even bigger amount next time. My message to Big Ticket customers is: Try your luck, and don’t lose hope."
A 39-year-old security coordinator, Riasat Khan, originally from Pakistan, has been living in Dubai for the past 19 years. For the last 10 years, he has been purchasing Big Ticket entries as part of a group with his colleagues and, for the past 5 years, has been buying tickets individually every month.
"I felt extremely happy when I received the call. The winnings will go back home to my family and help me clear some bank loans. I’ve already bought more tickets and hope to win again. I’m a strong believer in Big Ticket. I enter multiple draws, but I only trust Big Ticket because they are trustworthy and transparent. My message to Big Ticket customers is: Everyone should have strong faith in Big Ticket—you will definitely win someday."
Lijin Able George, a 41-year-old lab technician, originally from Kerala, India, has been living in Kuwait since 2016. He heard about Big Ticket online and has been purchasing tickets with 7 of his colleagues for the past year. Lijiin was extremely happy and surprised after receiving the winning call.
"I started buying Big Ticket in a group with my 7 colleagues. I would sometimes get frustrated and stop, but then I would start purchasing again. The winnings will go back to my home town to support my family. Until we win the bumper prize, my colleagues and I will keep purchasing tickets. My message to Big Ticket customers is: Keep buying, and don’t feel discouraged if you don’t win — you never know when luck might strike!"
Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets will be automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see three winners walk away with Dh100,000 every Tuesday.
Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh20 million grand prize on October 3.
Fans of Big Ticket have until September 30 to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain International Airport and if they buy two tickets, they will receive 2 for free.
*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.
