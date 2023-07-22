165 Dubai inmates enjoy the 'beautiful game,' win cash prizes and medals

Its practices pose a significant risk to public health, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said
Brazilian legend Pele called football the 'beautiful game.'
And for Dubai inmates it truly was. Over 160 Dubai inmates took part in the e-football tournament organised by Dubai Police and the winners went away with cash prizes and medals.
The Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Initiative concluded the tournament (using PlayStation) for inmates, in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments and vSlash Esports.
Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, led the closing ceremony and honoured the tournament champions that aimed to promote positivity and sportsmanship among all inmates.
A total of 165 inmates participated in the tournament, which ultimately concluded with the top winners being awarded cash prizes and medals.
Brig. Jalfar pointed out that the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment places great importance on organizing sporting activities for inmates, per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
"The aim is to involve inmates in such competitions, as it positively impacts their health and overall well-being," he added.
Meanwhile, Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Yousef Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, pointed out that the tournament is a part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to organize community initiatives throughout the year. "These initiatives aim to promote positivity, tolerance, and coexistence while supporting different segments of society, including inmates at punitive and correctional establishments," he added.
The closing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, Deputy Director General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments; and several senior officers and employees.
