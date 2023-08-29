12,000 kms, 16 countries: Three generations of Indian family arrive in UAE on epic trip across world in 73-year-old car

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM

A family of three generations has set off on an epic trip covering 12000 kms and 16 countries from India to London in their beloved classic car. Daman Thakore, his 75-year-old father Deval Thakore and his 21-year-old daughter Devanshi Thakore have now arrived in the UAE and are awaiting the customs clearance of their 73-year-old 1950 MG YT car that they fondly call Lal Pari (Red Angel).

Over two years of planning and restoration work have gone into getting Lal Pari ready for this arduous journey. This included finding and ordering various spare parts of the car from all over the world. In fact, when the crank shaft of the car failed during trials, Daman traveled to the UK for it. “Time was short so [I] did not have any other option but to fly down and carry the part with me so that we can get back on schedule,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

The family tested the car in various situations before setting off on this journey. “We drove it through extreme temperatures of 45 degrees plus,” he said. “We drove through three feet of water. We took it up a mountain just to make sure that we can do this journey.”

Before setting off from the Indian city of Ahmedabad, the Thakore family drove by several landmarks in India including the Gateway of India before shipping it to Dubai. Once the car reaches here, the family plans to drive around the city and visit various landmarks. Afterwards, the vehicle will be shipped to Iran, from where they will drive through 14 countries including Azerbaijan, Albania, Germany and France before arriving in the UK.

Taking into account the age of the car, there will be a support camper van that will accompany them during the journey. Named LalPari ki Saheli (the friend of LalPari), it is the first Made in India campervan to undertake this journey. Solar panels installed in the can will be used to produce some electricity required during the family’s stay.

Trip of a lifetime

According to Daman, the idea for this epic ride came a couple of years ago when the family restored the car. “We thought wouldn’t it be wonderful to drive the car from India all the way to London where it was manufactured,” he said.

However, he claims that this journey is not just about a classic car's wanderlust. “It carries a profound message of unity and love, aiming to foster a sense of togetherness among people across the globe,” he wrote on his Instagram. The car carries a silver hood ornament symbolizing "One world, One Family."

He explained the meaning of the car’s unique name. “Lalpari comes from all the bedtime stories that my mom told us when we were young, and this is our endeavour to recreate those adventure stories. It appeals to people of all ages across borders.”

He also said that Lalpari has a unique ability to bring a smile on people’s face wherever it goes. His videos show people waving and gathering around to take selfies on seeing the vehicle.

He admitted that there were several challenges ahead of him. “From navigating unfamiliar terrains to overcoming language barriers, the journey will test the resilience and determination of both the car and us,” he said.

ALSO READ: