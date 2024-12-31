100,000 balloons, 53-minute fireworks: Why visitors, UAE residents flock to Sheikh Zayed Festival for New Year

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi drew large crowds in anticipation of its spectacular 53-minute-long fireworks display for New Year, captivating visitors from all corners of the UAE. Some came as early as 1pm to avoid traffic.

For Rashid, Salim, and Mohammed Al Azmi, three cousins who travelled from Fujairah with their families, the excitement was palpable. “We usually celebrate in the desert, but this time we wanted to experience the fireworks up close in Abu Dhabi,” said Rashid.

“This is the first time we’ve come to Abu Dhabi for New Year’s and also the first time here at the Sheikh Zayed Festival,” added Salim.

Among the first attendees were Aananya Sehgal and Hannah Pfister, who journeyed from Dubai. The Indian and South African friends arrived early, waiting for three hours before the festival kicked off. “We’re most excited about the fireworks! This is our first time attending the Sheikh Zayed Festival, so it’s going to be a memorable experience,” Hannah shared.

Aananya highlighted the festival's significance this year, noting, “I read that there will be 53-minute continuous fireworks displays today. It’s also a new venue I’m eager to explore on New Year’s Eve.”

As the crowd began to gather for the festival, preparations were underway, with doors set to open at 4pm.

Noe and Sylwia Rosenfeld, a mother and son duo, were spotted at the Bukhoor perfume market during the Sheikh Zayed Festival, enjoying a delightful shopping experience while soaking in the beats of traditional music at the Heritage Village.

“We’ve been coming to the UAE since 2008, but this is our first time at the Sheikh Zayed Festival,” they shared. The tourist family from Poland had heard about the spectacular fireworks set to light up the sky at midnight, which drew them to this vibrant celebration.

While many attendees donned winter attire and hoodies, Noe explained their choice to spend New Year's Eve in the UAE: “We chose the UAE for its warmth; back in our home country, it's below 4 degrees Celsius!”

Along with visitors from different emirates, the nonstop fireworks also attracted Abu Dhabi residents who had lived in the city for more than 10 years but had never set foot in the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Mary, Sarah, and Russelle, three Filipina residents of Abu Dhabi, were also in attendance. For years, they had celebrated New Year’s Eve at home but decided to witness the fireworks in person this time. “We came only for the fireworks,” said Mary, adding, “This is also the first time we visit the Sheikh Zayed Festival. I think we would come again.”

Viktoria and Lex Bartosik, from Ukraine and Poland, were regular visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival but had never chosen to spend New Year's Eve there until now. They carried camping chairs, looking for a spot to settle after grabbing some food. "We are so excited about the fireworks," Viktoria said. Since 4pm, crowds poured into the Sheikh Zayed Festival in batches, with some arriving after work and others showing up as early as 1pm. The festival was alive with traditional dances, parades, and exhibits showcasing the UAE's rich history. Guests savoured a variety of cuisines, from Thai to Arabic and Gulf specialities. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as the fireworks show began at 6pm, launching at the top of each hour until midnight, along with live music, and different shows to keep the crowd entertained. Before the grand finale, a 20-minute drone show featuring 6,000 drones is set to illuminate the Al Wathba sky at 11.40pm. The display will include 3,000 drones forming the words "Happy New Year," sending well wishes into the night. At the Emirates Fountain Stage, advanced light and laser technology, powered by 80 laser devices, is ready to dazzle festival-goers. Meanwhile, over 100,000 balloons are set to be released into the sky, adding to the festive atmosphere as visitors celebrated the arrival of the New Year at the Sheikh Zayed Festival.